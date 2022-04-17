Kuwait charity launches Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque relief campaign

Share this article

The Kuwaiti charity Namaa launched a relief campaign on Friday in support of the holy city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds Press reported.

“Supporting the Palestinians is a religious and ethical duty for the whole of humanity, especially Muslims,” Marketing Director at Namaa Abdul Aziz Al-Ibrahim expressed.

He added: “This campaign came amidst the dangerous challenges facing Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place on earth for Muslims.”

“The latest painful developments happening in Jerusalem provoke the feelings of two billion Muslims, who represent a quarter of the world’s population,” Namaa wrote on its website.

“What is currently going on at Al-Aqsa Mosque makes the campaign’s launch a necessity.”

Al-Ibrahimi called for: “Philanthropists to hurry up in their support for the residents of the holy land so that they get double rewarded by God.”

Source: Middle East Monitor