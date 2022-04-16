Kwa-Zulu Natal receives national support following fatal floods

LOCAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to South Africans to spare a prayer for the thousands affected by record downpours in KwaZulu-Natal. The SANDF is due to be deployed to assist flood-stricken communities, where at least R1 billion in emergency relief funds has been freed. The Public Protector’s office is expected to ‘monitor and follow up on’ all aid distributed to victims to ensure ‘organs of state make good on their undertakings’.
An estimated 12k homes have been impacted, with about a third completely destroyed. Schooling for students at 240 schools remains uncertain, while the death toll has risen to nearly 400. Speaking at a Easter church service in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, Ramaphosa says government is pulling out all the stops to restore the lives of the people, businesses and infrastructure.
Meanwhile, A team of technical rescuers, divers and medics from the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue department touched down in Kwa Zulu Natal on Saturday morning to boost relief efforts in flood-stricken communities. With tools and equipment provided by Gift of the Givers, teams are working to rescue survivors and those trapped under collapse structures. Assessments will be conducted this evening at the site of a mud slide, amid suspicion of 20 buried bodies.
The City has heightened calls for humanitarian donations including non-perishable foods and sanitary items, which can be dropped off at the Roeland Street fire station, Lakeside fire station as well as the fire stations in Strand, Goodwood and Bellville.
VOC