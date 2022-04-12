KZN advises parents to use discretion before sending children to school as rains continue to lash the province

Share this article

Heavy rains have continued across parts of KwaZulu-Natal. This has prompted the provincial Education Department to advise schools and parents to use their discretion on whether to send children to school or allow them to stay at home.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, “Safety alert by the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, attention to all school principals and School Governing Bodies due to inclement weather conditions the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal advises teachers, parents, caregivers to use their discretion whether or not to send their children to schools. The department will monitor the weather patterns and give further advise in this regard.”

Family rescued from flooded home

Emergency services have been responding to calls for help from the victims of heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal. In Verulam north of Durban, a family of seven was rescued after water flooded their home.

SA weather report: 12 April 2022:

Paul Herbst of Medi Response says the family members were treated for hypothermia.

In the early hours of this morning, seven occupants of a house in Verulam were rescued when the water levels rose to the roof. The five adults, two kids and two dogs were rescued by Medi Response Search and Rescue division and eThekwini Fire Department. They were treated for hypothermia and taken through to a local facility to be checked out.”

