KZN ANCYL wants subject teaching boys how to treat girls

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal wants a school subject to teach boys how to treat girls and women.

This in the wake of continued attacks on women, including Natasha Conabeer. She died after being kidnapped and dumped back at her Inanda home.

Hundreds of Youth League members marched to the Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands.

ANCYL KZN Deputy Chairperson Sibonelo Mtshali says, “We must take a stand and call upon every man to understand the damage they are doing to our society, to understand the damage they are doing to our women. It’s only on this basis that we must not say women must speak out, but we must say men must speak out.”

The Youth League also wants better policing.

“The first thing that we require is the issue of ensuring a speedy arrest of the one who is accused, the second part is that at the Police station they must make the environment conducive for women to feel safe once they report the matter”.

Newly elected eThekwini Deputy Mayor, Belinda Scott says the city will consider the demands

“We take what they have given us very seriously. We are going to be working as a metro together with provincial and national Government in order to make our streets, our universities and our schools a safer environment for women and children.”

“The Youth League says it will continue to pressure the government to ensure no woman has to continue asking: ”