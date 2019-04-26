KZN govt to decide on funeral for flood victims

Acting KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says the provincial government will soon make an announcement regarding the funerals of the 67 victims of the floods in the province.

He says rescuers are still trying to recover bodies. The province, where most of the deaths occurred after downpours led to flooding and mudslides, has heavy rain every year.

However, such large numbers of deaths in such a short space of time is rare. Some of the worst-hit areas are informal settlements in KwaZulu-Natal, where some people live in houses without proper foundations or drainage systems.

The death toll in neighbouring Eastern Cape has risen to eight. Zikalala says the identification of bodies at the province’s mortuaries is continuing.

“We’ll then work with these communities to ensure that those who are affected, especially those who have passed on, are given a dignified send-off.”

