Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

KZN Police Commissioner accuses Mapisa-Nqakula of lying under oath before SAHRC hearing

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has hit back at former Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, accusing her of lying under oath before the South African Human Rights Commission.

Last week at the hearings into July’s civil unrest, Mapisa-Nqakula accused Mkhwanazi of not furnishing her with enough information on the state of the province, saying that this affected the deployment of the army.

Mkhwanazi explains: “The first part of the paragraph was according to her experience. I can put here as evidence commissioner that the President of the Republic landed at Durban International Airport and went into a holding room at the presidential arrival lounge I arranged for the boardroom for the person to go in to.”

Mkhwanazi has told the commission that Mapisa-Nqakula painted him as disrespectful because of issues he raised during their meetings.

“Perhaps a wrong media statement made in public about the numbers of soldiers on the ground it might perhaps be the main thing that the minister did not like. Many other things that I specifically addressed surrounding the challenges that she was experiencing, which requires the minister’s attention, perhaps she did not like that. I suspect that could be the reason not unless there’s another motive cause commissioner went and start talking about me going on leave. It made me realise that the minister was more personal with me.”

July 2021 unrest | SANDF was slow to act against looting as it awaited SAPS request

Source: SABC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.