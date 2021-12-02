KZN Police Commissioner accuses Mapisa-Nqakula of lying under oath before SAHRC hearing

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has hit back at former Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, accusing her of lying under oath before the South African Human Rights Commission.

Last week at the hearings into July’s civil unrest, Mapisa-Nqakula accused Mkhwanazi of not furnishing her with enough information on the state of the province, saying that this affected the deployment of the army.

Mkhwanazi explains: “The first part of the paragraph was according to her experience. I can put here as evidence commissioner that the President of the Republic landed at Durban International Airport and went into a holding room at the presidential arrival lounge I arranged for the boardroom for the person to go in to.”

Mkhwanazi has told the commission that Mapisa-Nqakula painted him as disrespectful because of issues he raised during their meetings.

“Perhaps a wrong media statement made in public about the numbers of soldiers on the ground it might perhaps be the main thing that the minister did not like. Many other things that I specifically addressed surrounding the challenges that she was experiencing, which requires the minister’s attention, perhaps she did not like that. I suspect that could be the reason not unless there’s another motive cause commissioner went and start talking about me going on leave. It made me realise that the minister was more personal with me.”

Source: SABC