KZN police working with NPA to formulate charges following Friday’s chaotic scenes

KwaZulu-Natal police say they are working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to formulate charges related to the protest action that took place across several areas in the province on Friday.

The protests are believed to be linked to former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters who are angry over his arrest.

In a statement, spokesperson Vish Naidoo says some of the charges they are formulating include malicious damage to property, arson, looting and the blocking and damage of national roads in and around Durban.

Protesters used burning tyres, rubble and abandoned vehicles to barricade a number of key roads.

A wrap of pro-Zuma protests in KZN:

Naidoo says the actions arose from calls made by certain prominent persons and it is these individuals who will most likely face charges.

Earlier, police arrested 13 protesters in eMpangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal. They are also believed to be Zuma’s supporters.

Law enforcement authorities are expected to continue monitoring hotspots across the province as the former president’s Constitutional Court hearing for a rescission of his 15-month sentence approaches on Monday.

In a statement, the provincial government warned against unlawful violent protests and called for calm.

Source: SABC