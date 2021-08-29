KZN, WC continue to record the bulk of new COVID-19 cases in SA

Share this article

















KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Western Cape continue to record the bulk of new coronavirus cases in South Africa – registering more than half of new cases in the last 24 hour reporting period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says more than 10 000 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide on Saturday.

A total of 56,209 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 10,173 new cases, which represents a 18.1% positivity rate.

A further 274 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,461 to date.

Over 3000 cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal and over 2300 in the Western Cape.

Source: SABC