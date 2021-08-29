Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

KZN, WC continue to record the bulk of new COVID-19 cases in SA

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Western Cape continue to record the bulk of new coronavirus cases in South Africa – registering more than half of new cases in the last 24 hour reporting period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says more than 10 000 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide on Saturday.

A total of 56,209 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 10,173 new cases, which represents a 18.1% positivity rate.

A further 274 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,461 to date.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape continue to record the bulk of new coronavirus cases in South Africa – registering more than half of new cases in the last 24 hour reporting period.

Over 3000 cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal and over 2300 in the Western Cape.

Source: SABC

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.