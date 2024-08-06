Lace Up for Change launches coding campaign to empower Cape Flats kids

Share this article

The non-profit organization Lace Up for Change (LU4C) is making strides in empowering kids on the Cape Flats with essential skills like computer science, aiming to enhance their future job opportunities through early exposure to coding.

LU4C recently launched its ‘Kids Start Coding’ campaign at Dietrich Moravian Primary School (DMPS) in Philippi.

The initiative, led by LU4C founder Faizel Jacobs, marks a significant step towards equipping children in impoverished communities with vital digital skills.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, Jacobs shared the remarkable journey of how LU4C was started.

“Lace Up for Change has been an idea that I had in my head since 2013, but I always found reasons why I wasn’t ready to start the organisation. I always knew that I wanted to use sport as a medium to facilitate change in impoverished communities,” he said.

However, Jacobs’ personal battle with colorectal cancer in 2016 became a turning for him.

“I made duah [pray] for Allah to help me beat it and then I got the news that the cancer was caught early. A group of friends invited me to participate in the Chicago marathon to raise funds for a paediatric oncology hospital being built in Palestine. I thought to myself, what’s really stopping me from doing this back home, and that’s when LU4C was born. In December, LU4C will be 8 years old,” Jacobs recounted.

Since its inception LU4C has been known for its impactful projects such as the Boeber Run and the school shoe project, which included providing tablet computers to Talfalah Primary School in Manenberg.

Meanwhile, the organization’s focus on education began three years ago in collaboration with Syntell PTY Ltd, establishing the first of two computer labs at DMPS, followed by another at Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

However, Jacobs noted that the labs were underutilized due to a lack of computer skills among both students and teachers. ”

“When we launched the lab, we were shocked to find that only one of the kids knew how to use a mouse,” he revealed.

To address this, LU4C introduced Computer Based Training Modules covering basic computer hardware, Windows, and Microsoft Office Suite.

“These labs have since become learning hubs for both learners and the broader community,” Jacobs said.

He explained that the success of these initiatives led to the development of the Kids Start Coding campaign. Program facilitator Derrick Kaylor, who brings 25 years of IT experience, will lead this campaign.

Jacobs highlighted the ongoing commitment of LU4C to support children in disadvantaged areas and called for donations to help fulfil their mission.

For those interested in donating or getting involved, Jacobs can be reached via WhatsApp at 082 882 2567 or by email at thecrew@lu4c.org.za.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photos: Supplied