‘Lack of proper infrastructure makes it difficult to treat GBV survivors at hospitals’

The lack of proper infrastructure makes it difficult to provide adequate health services to patients, including those needed to assist Gender-Based Violence survivors.

This is according to a progress report presented by CEO, Nonzaliseko Mandela, of Mahikeng Provincial Hospital in the North West, during a meeting with Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Pinky Kekana.

Kekana’s visit comes ahead of the Presidential Imbizo in Mahikeng on Saturday.

The hospital is also hosting a Thuthuzela Care Centre, which provides amongst others, medical care services, and psychosocial support to victims of Gender-Based Violence.

Mandela says poor infrastructure does not allow them to provide services to their utmost best.

“The centre within the hospital is in a small space, with small offices. With small examination room, no proper area for children to play as I have indicated, most of our victims are below 14 years of age. Because of the infrastructural challenges, the services are given but not to the standard that we’d like to see it given.”

Kekana has acknowledged that greater capacity is required. She added that the Health Department has also made strides in an effort to expand the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital services to the Bophelong Psychiatric Hospital, soon after renovations are completed.

“The plan that they developed around the National Health Insurance was also about improving the infrastructure but also improving the services in hospital across the board. So that all of us can have confidence in our public hospitals to give services to our people. So that plan is still there because NHI is going to not only improve service in hospitals but it’s also going to look at our facilities and improve them. Also clinics and so on.”

Source: SABC News