Lamola calls on those with evidence on COVID-19 related corruption to come forward

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has called on all those who have evidence of corruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic to present it to law enforcement officers for them to investigate.

His call comes after ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule said all COVID-19 related corruption must be investigated objectively and that he had evidence that law enforcement agencies were being used to fight battles within the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the formation of ministerial committee to investigate allegations of corruption related to the procurement of personal protective equipment. Lamola will head the committee

He says all corruption allegations must be investigated.

“If there should be any allegation, the law enforcement agencies are empowered to act without any fear, favour, or prejudice to anyone, whether he’s in cabinet, whether he’s a DG, whether he’s a DDG, whether he’s a CEO, whether he’s a low-ranking official somewhere in municipality or in the private sector – anywhere. The message from cabinet is that they must act without fear or favour.”

Lamola said on Thursday that the government is committed to dealing with corruption.

Source: Sabc news