Lamola to keep pursuing genocide case against Israel, cross-border legal matters as DIRCO head

Share this article

New International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said he would continue on the same trajectory of pursuing cross-border legal matters and human rights issues that he dealt with as the former justice minister.

He said there was no confusion about the country’s foreign policy, which is underpinned by the Constitution and the national interest framework.

In his new portfolio, Lamola said it would be key to enhance economic cooperation to stimulate foreign direct investment and reduce unemployment.

Sworn in for a second stint as minister on Wednesday, Lamola will have to switch gears, somewhat, as the face of South Africa in the international arena.

But he said the agenda of extraditing those who were wanted for prosecution in South Africa and pursuing its genocide case against Israel remains unchanged.

“Many global players, both the south and the north, they can now see why the case was necessary at the ICJ and you’ve seen them shifting and the president had a call yesterday with the president of the US, so these are issues of principle that we stood on.”

Lamola said the new administration would continue to play its role in multilateral and regional institutions, as well as ensuring the Africa Free Trade Agreement benefits the whole continent.