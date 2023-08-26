Landspout causes havoc in Hanover Park

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Over 100 people have been affected by the landspout that ripped through Hanover Park earlier today. The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has confirmed the incident. The rare weather phenomena destroyed the roofs of 20 homes and 10 informal dwellings. However, no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Friday afternoon, Local imam at Masjidul Ihlaas, Moulana Toha Rodriguez, expressed his condolences to the affected families.

“The mini tornado lasted for about ten minutes but in that time, it managed to rip the roofs of people’s homes. There beds, cupboards and walls are all damaged,” explained Rodriguez.

Rodriquez said he is thankful for the outpouring support from residents.

“I am very proud of the community for supporting each other during this difficult time. But we are waiting for further aid agencies to come on board and ensure the destitute are helped,” explained Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC SA) has expressed their condolences to the affected persons. The authority body has called on residents to help where applicable.

The City of Cape Town’s (COCT) Disaster Risk Management has confirmed that social services are assisting those in need.