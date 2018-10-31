Last day to file personal tax returns

The SA Revenue Service has said it is equipped to receive up to 150 000 tax returns via eFiling on Wednesday, the last day for individual taxpayers to file their personal income tax returns.

The tax agency has said it has sent reminders to taxpayers who still need to file. Once tax season closes, late submissions will face administrative penalties of between R250 and R15 000.

The Wednesday deadline applies to non-provisional taxpayers, and those provisional taxpayers who opt to file at a branch.

The revenue service says its contact centre will be available from 08:00 to 18:00 to assist taxpayers to file online and field queries.

It has also warned the public to be suspicious of refund scams. “These scams come in various forms including letters, email, website links and even individuals either posing as SARS officials, debt collectors or tax preparers,” it said in a previous media release.

Taxpayers should authenticate communication, which can be done via the SARS call centre.

Important info

Contact the SARS call centre at 0800 00 7277

Visit the SARS eFiling website at www.sarsefiling.co.za

Visit the SARS website www.sars.gov.za

The filing dates for individual provisional taxpayers may be different.

[Source: Fin24]

Share this article











Comments

comments