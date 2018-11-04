Late anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and son killed in apparent robbery

The nephew of the late anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Kathrada and his son were killed in a robbery on Thursday night.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has sent its condolences to the Kathrada family after the murder of Yunus Kathrada and his son Moulana Ahmed Kathrada.

The 65-year-old and his 28-year-old son were killed during a robbery at their home in Schweizer Reneke, North West.

“This was the nephew and grand-nephew of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada. We received news late last night that they had been killed in a robbery,” The foundation said in a statement.

They were buried on Friday.

[Source: eNCA]

