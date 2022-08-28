Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Late Uyinene Mrwetyana remembered in GBV awareness campaign in East London

Dozens of students, NGOs and various stakeholders have gathered at Beacon Bay sports field in East London in the Eastern Cape to commemorate the 3rd year anniversary of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s tragic death.

The aim of the commemoration is to raise awareness about Gender Based Violence and come up with strategies to fight the scourge.

Mrwetyana who was a 1st-year University of Cape Town (UCT) student was raped and murdered on the 24th of August in 2019.

The man behind her killing who was an employee at Post Office is serving three life sentences.

Source: SABC News


