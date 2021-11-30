Latest attack on EMS crew in Macassar pushes figure over 70

Cape Town Metro Emergency Medical Service has appealed to the public to come forward with information following the latest attack on one of its ambulances this weekend.

EMS spokesperson Deanna February says attackers stoned a vehicle and shattered its windows during a call-out in Macassar on Sunday morning.

The paramedics and a male patient in the ambulance were unharmed. This however took the number of attacks on EMS crews to 71 since the start of the year. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The call was among over 5 800 incidents to which EMS crews responded to in the province this past weekend. Over 130 of these were in Red Zone areas and 188 were transport related. Majority of the Red Zone incidents occurred in the Mitchells Plain, Beacon Valley and Tafelsig areas.

