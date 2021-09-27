Latest Covid 19 stats

South Africa’s health ministry has recorded 967 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 2.9 million, where 95.3 percent of patients have recovered.

The increase in cases represents a five percent positivity rate. A further 51 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, taking departments total tally to 87 052 to date.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Saturday, that the country has exited the third wave of infections.