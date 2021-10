Share this article

















South Africa recorded 592 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, this increase represents a 2.1% positivity rate. This is the lowest the positivity rate has been since the pandemic started to gain momentum in the country early last year.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of cases with 128, followed by the Western Cape with 102 and Gauteng with 99.

Photo: Twitter/@HealthZA