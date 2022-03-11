Latest Covid stats

South Africa conducted 28 728 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, with 1868 new cases. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports this represents a 6.5% positivity rate. Meanwhile, the National Department of Health reports 25 deaths and of these, five occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.
