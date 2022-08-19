Latest monkeypox case discovered through laboratory testing: Minister Phaahla

Share this article

South Africa has detected its fifth case of monkeypox. According to the Department of Health, the latest monkeypox case was discovered through laboratory testing in a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg.

The department says the patient has a travel history to the Netherlands and Spain.

Earlier this week, South Africa recorded its fourth case, identified through laboratory testing in a 28-year-old man from the Western Cape.

This follows three unlinked monkeypox cases reported from Gauteng, the Western Cape and Limpopo, earlier this year.

The men aged 30, 32 and 42, have since completed self-isolation and a monitoring period without further symptoms and health complications.

Addressing a media briefing on Friday morning, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said: “With a report from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) we have we have confirmed our fifth case of monkeypox. It was a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg with a travel history of Europe, Netherlands and it also looks like he touched down in Spain as well. The case was confirmed by a private laboratory and it samples were also sent to the NICD for sequencing,” adds Dr Phaahla.

Source: SABC News