Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Latest monkeypox case discovered through laboratory testing: Minister Phaahla

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

South Africa has detected its fifth case of monkeypox. According to the Department of Health, the latest monkeypox case was discovered through laboratory testing in a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg.

The department says the patient has a travel history to the Netherlands and Spain.

Earlier this week, South Africa recorded its fourth case, identified through laboratory testing in a 28-year-old man from the Western Cape.

This follows three unlinked monkeypox cases reported from Gauteng, the Western Cape and Limpopo, earlier this year.

The men aged 30, 32 and 42, have since completed self-isolation and a monitoring period without further symptoms and health complications.

Addressing a media briefing on Friday morning, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said: “With a report from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) we have we have confirmed our fifth case of monkeypox. It was a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg with a travel history of Europe, Netherlands and it also looks like he touched down in Spain as well. The case was confirmed by a private laboratory and it samples were also sent to the NICD for sequencing,” adds Dr Phaahla.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.