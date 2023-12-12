Launch of VOC stationery drive

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

As many learners are preparing for the long-awaited summer holidays to end off a very challenging academic year, the Voice of the Cape’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team is already hard at work trying to ensure that the next CSR initiative runs smoothly.

Many people experienced a very challenging economic year, the team is embarking on a stationery drive to make sure that parents can sleep a bit better knowing that there is some reprieve.

The team has decided to work with Ieglaasi Nieyah Primary School, situated in the heart of Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, VOC’s station manager Goolam Fakier said that this initiative is very close to his heart.

“I have been part of the stationery drive at the station for more than 2 years now and being part of something this great is humbling. To see the smiles on the children’s faces who are dressed in their beautiful attire eagerly awaiting for the first day of school to officially start is memorizing to witness and as many of you may know, I often ring the bell myself which is such fun, but on a serious note, this is truly a remarkable initiative and I just know that it will be successful,” he stated.

Speaking from a logistical perspective, CSR spokesperson Jasmina Petersen said that a live broadcast will take place from the school on the first day of the 2024 academic year to welcome the learners and to create awareness around the great work carried out at the learning facility.

“We are appealing to our listeners and the greater community to help us make this yet another success by dropping off any stationery item to 2 Queens Park Avenue out in Salt River from now until the 15 of January 2024,” she said.

Stay tuned to VOC as we share more details each day on what is required and how you can be part of this great initiative.