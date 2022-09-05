Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Lavender Hill residents raise retaliation concerns following murder of gang-boss, son

Local police are looking for suspects involved in the murder of Lavender Hill’s Fast Gun gang leader Cheslin Nelson and his 11-year-old son.

They were shot dead at their home in Shepherd Road, while another man was injured on Friday.

Steenberg community policing forum chairperson Gavin Walbrugh says the community is tense as the threat of retaliation is real, especially if an alleged high-profile person is killed.

Walbrugh says they are depending on police intelligence to counter this threat.

