From the news desk

Law Enforcement Anti Land officials arrest suspect with illegal gun

LOCAL
A man was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm in Athlone yesterday. This comes after Law Enforcement Anti Land Invasion officers spotted the suspect trying to evade officials who were attending to a complaint in the area. Officers gave chase and caught the suspect before he could entre an informal structure in the K@kgat informal settlement. According to the City of Cape Town, the man attempted to dispose of a 38 special firearm during the pursuit but was apprehended.
Photo: Supplied/COCT

