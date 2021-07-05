Law Enforcement arrest duo after armed robbery in Wynberg

Share this article

















Two armed suspects were nabbed by Law Enforcement officers in Wynberg at the weekend. This comes after the duo targeted a butchery in Maynard road. Metro police spokesperson, Wayne Dyason said the armed suspects robbed staff and customers and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Dyason said the suspects pointed their firearm at numerous members of the public while fleeing on foot down Wynberg Main Road. The pair then attempted to hijack a minibus taxi but the driver took off with the keys. Dyason explained that a brave victim, who also chased after the suspects, alerted nearby officials which led to the suspects apprehension in front of the Grand Central apartment building.

“Emotions were running high and some members of the public were intent on meting out punishment to the gun toting robbers but the officers quickly restored calm and transported the suspects safely to Wynberg SAPS. The successful arrest of these suspects is another example of community members, the victims themselves and Law Enforcement Auxiliary staff coming together to save the day,” added Dyason.

Source: VOCfm