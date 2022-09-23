Law Enforcement seizes over 100 vehicles for illegal dumping

Share this article

Illegal dumping continues to be a concern – the City’s Law Enforcement Department impounded more than 100 vehicles in the last 14 months, used to discard waste illegally. As part of the #SpringCleanCT campaign, the City has launched a 24-hour toll-free hotline for tip-offs about illegal dumping and other by-law infringements. For every fine and conviction, residents can receive a potential reward from R1 000 up to R5 000. Read more below:



Vehicles used by individuals to illegally dispose of waste like builders’ rubble, garden or garage waste are impounded in terms of the Integrated Waste Management By-law.

Between July 2021 and the end of August 2022, the City’s Law Enforcement Department impounded 101 vehicles where persons were caught in the act of dumping illegally.

Among the hotspot areas are the Philippi Horticultural Area, Swartklip Road, Old Faure Road and Tafelsig.

During the same period, officers issued 9 014 fines for dumping and littering offences.

Over the 12-month period between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022, the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre logged 1 590 reports of dumping, while the Law Enforcement Graffiti Unit removed more than 28 000 square metres of illegal graffiti.

“As part of the #SpringCleanCT campaign we are encouraging residents to work with us to stop illegal dumping in communities. Apart from the unsightly mess created, the health risks that often emanate from these selfish acts are of concern. While rubble and garden waste are among the common items, our officers do come across far more dangerous dumped items, including medication and expired, rotting food waste. In many instances, residents make use of open spaces or corners in their own neighbourhoods to dump illegally. Then there are also cases where service providers charge a fee to remove waste, but instead of doing it the right way, they find the nearest open field. “

Apart from the costs of constantly clearing illegal dumping, it is also an unnecessary drain on law enforcement resources. Cape Town has numerous facilities where waste can be disposed of legally, and safely. I implore residents and service providers to make use of the waste disposal facilities available to them, and to blow the whistle on anyone who is cutting corners, and putting communities at risk through illegal dumping. “If you see illegal dumping, report them to us for a potential reward in the case of a fine or conviction. Keeping Cape Town clean and healthy for all is everyone’s business,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith. Vehicles that are impounded for illegal dumping, are kept at the City’s Law Enforcement pound. The owner has to settle the R5 000 fine for illegal dumping, as well as the impoundment release fee, before they are able to reclaim their vehicle. The impoundment release fee for a first offence is R8 700. Should the same vehicle be impounded a second time, the release fee is R11 700, and R17 400 for a third offence. Of the vehicles impounded in the past 14 months, only 31 have been released. If you see illegal dumping, take down the vehicle registration number and report them to the City. They could be fined up to R5 000, have their vehicle impounded, or face a 2-year prison sentence. For every fine and conviction, you will be offered you a reward from R1 000 up to R5 000: 24-hr tip-off line: 0800 110 077 Email: solidwaste.bylaw@capetown.gov.za. To notify the City about dumping that needs to be cleared please call 0860 103 089.

Photo CoCT