‘Laws need to be implemented to prevent further accidents of this nature,’ says Mitchells Plain Ward Councillor

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Despite the massive tragedy that rocked the Mitchells Plain community on Tuesday morning, residents have rallied together to support the families of the five children that were killed in the catastrophic collision on AZ Berman Drive. Two other children were left seriously injured after the bakkie the school-goers were in smashed into a traffic light.

According to reports, the 55-year-old driver apparently lost control of the vehicle. He has since been apprehended. Police have opened a case of culpable homicide against the driver, and he’ll appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates court once charged.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Wednesday morning, Mitchells Plain Ward Councillor Ashley Potts has requested citizens to practice kindness during this difficult ordeal. “What was the most heart-warming is that over 300 residents bared the cold last night during the impromptu vigil that was held for the heartbroken families. We lit candles and released balloons. It was a beautiful display of unity despite the horrific accident,” explained Potts.

Potts further highlighted the humanitarian display made by businesses towards the affected families. “I am grateful as councillor towards the number of funeral undertakers/homes that have come forward to support the families and offered their services pro-bono. However, we must still give the families space to grieve during this horrible episode,” said Potts.

The Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie urged citizens to report any illegal or unsafe learner transport operators to the Traffic Department. Mackenzie emphasized the importance of proper registration and licensing for learner transport operators.

“People are using the cheapest transport available and that comes with risks of unregistered drivers and unroadworthy vehicles. We know times are tough and money is tight but please to try to use a licensed, registered driver that is using a roadworthy vehicle. They are carrying precious cargo, they are carrying our future,” explained Mackenzie. “The City of Cape Town (COCT) is doing everything in its power to ensure change will come about after this dreadful ordeal. Policies need to change, so that we have to implement laws to prevent further accidents of this nature,” added Potts.

VOC