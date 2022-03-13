Le Court and Pritzen claim victory at the CT Cycle tour

Mauritian-born Kim Le Court De Billot (Efficient Insure Infiniti) won her third Cape Town Cycle Tour, today while 22-year-old Marc Pritzen (Honeycomb) took his first win in the elite men’s race on a day that started cold and windy.
Le Court De Billot won the 78km women’s elite event, that started in FishHoek, in 2 hours 08 minutes 05 seconds ahead of Hout Bay local, and former SA road champion, Hayley Preen (Reach For Rainbows) and mountain biking star Candice Lill.
2021 SA road champion Pritzen won the men’s 109km event in 2:37.55 ahead of German cyclocross professional Sascha Weber (Mad Macs) and another mountain bike specialist, HB Kruger.
The Cape Town Cycle Tour celebrated its 44th edition in 2022 with a Covid-restricted maximum field of 22 500. In 2021 the event was restricted to a field of 18 000.
Photos courtesy Chris Hitchcock