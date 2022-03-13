Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Le Court and Pritzen claim victory at the CT Cycle tour

Local, News, Sports NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Mauritian-born Kim Le Court De Billot (Efficient Insure Infiniti) won her third Cape Town Cycle Tour, today while 22-year-old Marc Pritzen (Honeycomb) took his first win in the elite men’s race on a day that started cold and windy.
Le Court De Billot won the 78km women’s elite event, that started in FishHoek, in 2 hours 08 minutes 05 seconds ahead of Hout Bay local, and former SA road champion, Hayley Preen (Reach For Rainbows) and mountain biking star Candice Lill.
2021 SA road champion Pritzen won the men’s 109km event in 2:37.55 ahead of German cyclocross professional Sascha Weber (Mad Macs) and another mountain bike specialist, HB Kruger.
The Cape Town Cycle Tour celebrated its 44th edition in 2022 with a Covid-restricted maximum field of 22 500. In 2021 the event was restricted to a field of 18 000.
Photos courtesy Chris Hitchcock

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.