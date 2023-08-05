LEAP officer fatally wounded in Nyanga shooting amid taxi stay-away

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

A case of murder is being investigated after a Law Enforcement Officer was shot and killed in Nyanga last night. According to SAPS, the deceased was a passenger in the back of a vehicle when an unknown gunman opened fire along Miller Road. The officials were en route to Bishop Lavis in an attempt to restore calm amid the taxi stay-away.

“Possibility that the attack is related to the ongoing taxi-strike cannot be ruled out. However the motive forms part of ongoing investigation. The officers were part of members performing crime prevention patrols to quell taxi related incidents that have unfolded in the province,” said SAPS Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.

The officer was declared dead at Heideveled Day hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head.

Meanwhile, The City of Cape Town has shared its devastation at the murder of the LEAP officer.

“The City has arranged counselling for the other officers who were in the vehicle, as well as the rest of our LEAP deployment in Gugulethu where the murdered officer was based,” said Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Smith said 13 bullets hit the vehicle highlight the clear intention of the shooter.

“This callous attack must be condemned in the strongest terms, and we will not rest until those responsible are caught and brought to justice. The City calls on anyone with information related to this attack to please report it to the City’s toll-free tip off line, so that the criminals can be arrested,” added Smith.

Tips can be shared anonymously, and the City is offering a reward of up to R100 000 for credible information that leads to an arrest. The number is 0800 11 0077 or contact Crime Stop on 08 600 10111.

