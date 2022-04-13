Learners lap up the opportunity to Learn-to-Swim

Share this article

It’s been two months since Athlone Swimming Pool launched its Learn-to-Swim programme and already the first group of primary and high school learners have improved their skills to varying degrees. In anticipation of municipal swimming pools closing for the season for repairs and maintenance, a mini-gala was held on 23 March 2022 for participants to demonstrate what they had learnt so far.

After completing the Recreation and Parks Department’s Learn to Swim programme, 101 swimmers confidently took to the water, kicking and paddling across the pool in their swim category.

Some learners who were initially afraid of getting into the water at the beginning of the programme are now able to stay afloat assisted by pool noodles and kickboards under the watchful eye of City lifeguards.

The programme has been supported by schools situated within close proximity to the swimming pool. Learners from Athlone Primary School, as well as Ned Dorman and Peak View Secondary Schools were given access to the facility for two sessions every week between Monday and Thursday, from 10:00 – 13:00 for practice.

The Recreation and Parks Department aims to roll out the programme at all open municipal pools in the future.

Photo CoCT