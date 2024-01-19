Learners with special education needs obtain 2 072 distinctions

Share this article

The matric class of 2023 has seen learners with special educational needs obtaining 2 072 distinctions. 5 458 enrolled for the matric examinations, while only 5 288 did eventually sit for exams. A total of 4 581 passed.

Motshekga says, “2 491; 1 360; 591 learners with special education needs achieved Bachelor, Diploma, and Higher Education passes, respectively. These learners managed to achieve a total of 2 072 distinctions.”

She says her department has consistently been putting measures in place to identify and assist learners with special needs.

“Policies to screen and identify children for special educational needs, have also helped ensure that more than 90% of 7-15-year-old children with disabilities now attend school,” she says.

She says government pays special attention to learners with education needs.

“We strongly believe that an Inclusive Education System makes an immense contribution towards an inclusive economy, to serve an inclusive society. Providing learners with special education needs access to quality basic education programmes, is an imperative, based on the Constitutional social justice principles of equity, inclusivity and redress, among others,” she says.

“We have for the past few years included the learners with special education needs in tracking learner performance in the NSC examinations.”

Source: SABC News