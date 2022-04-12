Lebanon: Deadly explosion at scout centre in Sidon

Share this article

INTERNATIONAL

At least one person was killed and seven were injured in an explosion at a scout centre affiliated with the Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

The blast demolished the building and army personnel were searching through the rubble for any further casualties, sources added. The explosion also damaged the town hall nearby.

One security source told Reuters the explosion was not an act of sabotage, without disclosing further details.

The Associated Press said other unconfirmed reports said the building contained a weapons cache.

The news agenct said army personnel sealed off the building as they searched through the rubble for clues and casualties.

Source: Middle East Eye