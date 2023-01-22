Lebanon minister calls to end Israel’s siege on Gaza

Share this article

Lebanese Minister of Culture, Judge Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada, on Friday called to lift the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

This came during a visit by a delegation of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) to the Lebanese minister at his office in Beirut.

According to Quds Press, PCPA’s delegation consisted of Secretary General Hisham Abu Mahfouz, Spokesperson Ziyad Al-Aloul, Director of its office in Lebanon Hanan Aruri, member of its General Secretariat Ahmad Meshaal and reporter Wafaa Bahani.

The Lebanese Minister stressed the importance of bringing together all efforts in the battle to liberate Palestine: “In order to get stronger and achieve victory.”

He reiterated: “The importance of unity among all the Palestinian factions and all cultural colours which are partners in the same country.”

The PCPA’s delegation thanked the minister for his stance in support of the Palestinian people, as well as his anti-Israeli occupation views.

“This visit comes as part of a tour being carried out by the PCPA that includes meetings with Palestinian factions and international figures to mobilise official and public support for the Palestinian cause,” Al-Aloul explained.

Al-Aloul, who is also the coordinator of PCPA’s campaign against the Israeli siege on Gaza, confirmed that PCPA is exerting much effort to break the siege imposed on the coastal enclave, whose residents have been enduring harsh living conditions for 16 years.

Source: Middle East Monitor