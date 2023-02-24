Lebanon Parliament Speaker calls to end Israeli massacres against Palestinians

Share this article

Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, called Thursday for a “serious, historic pause to stop the massacre” of the Palestinian people, Anadolu News Agency reported.

This came in a statement published on the Lebanese Parliament website, commenting on the Israeli military operation that killed eleven Palestinians in the city of Nablus in the northern Occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

“We are all called upon to make an exceptional effort for a serious historical pause to stop the massacre that the Palestinian people are being subjected to in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, and this time starting from Nablus,” Berri said.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of eleven Palestinians, including three elderly men and a child, and the injury of more than 100 others, as a result of the Israeli Army storming of the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Since the beginning of this year, Israel has escalated its aggression against the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem with storming cities and towns, extrajudicial killings and house demolitions and arrests.

Source: Middle East Monitor