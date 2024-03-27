Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets after Israel strikes

Share this article

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it launched dozens of rockets at Kiryat Shmona, an Israeli town over the border, today in response to deadly Israeli strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier, Reuters reports.

Israeli emergency services said a rocket strike today killed a factory worker in Kiryat Shmona following warning signs in the area.

Paramedics from the ambulance service said the man was pulled from the wreckage of the factory with severe wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least seven people were killed in the Israeli strikes on Hebbariyeh, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

The Israeli strikes appeared to be aimed at the Islamist group’s emergency and relief centre in the village, the sources said.

Hezbollah condemned the strikes on Habbariyeh. Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon had already killed more than a half dozen medical personnel and rescue workers, according to Lebanon’sMinistry of Health.

Yesterday, Israeli air strikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah fighters, the group posted on Telegram. Israel confirmed the strikes.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire since October in the worst cross-border violence since they fought a month-long war in 2006.

The shelling had mostly been limited to strips of land straddling either side of the disputed frontier but has expanded recently, with Israel striking in the eastern Bekaa Valley and even further north yesterday.

Source: Middle East Monitor