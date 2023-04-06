Less than a week left to apply for 2024 academic

Share this article

Just over a week remains for caregivers to apply for the 2024 academic year for children in the province. According to a statement released by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) 103 796 applications have been received thus far. The department has urged parents to apply on time to ensure enough space is made available for school-goers.

“We are concerned that, according to our records, the parents of over 44 000 learners currently in Grade 7 have not yet applied for their child for Grade 8 next year. We urge these parents to submit an application this week, and will ask their current primary school to contact them to remind them of this,” read the statement.

Parents who are experiencing technical difficulties are requested to use the ‘contact us’ option online.

Parents can also visit designated pop-up stalls at specific schools and malls which are hosting our officials to capture applications for parents who do not have access to the internet. Numerous pop-ups will be open on Saturday (8 April), despite the long weekend, to assist parents.

Full list of pop-up sites:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/school-admission-help-metropolitan-areas

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/school-admission-help-rural-areas

VOC