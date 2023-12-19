“Let us not neglect Masjid Al-Aqsa, go and visit!” – Islamic Scholars

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Masjid Al-Aqsa has always held a profound significance in the hearts of Muslims all around the world.

For centuries, Al Aqsa has been a spiritual focal point for Muslims, revered as the third holiest site in Islam after Makkah and Medinah. Therefore, much like Makkah and Medinah, Muslims globally would travel to and visit Al-Aqsa.

However, the persistent Israeli aggressions in Gaza and Palestine have significantly impacted visitation to Al-Aqsa and has led to a noticeable decrease in visits from Muslims. Many have shared concerns about safety and movement restrictions.

Speaking on the VOC Drive Time show on Monday, Renowned International Quraan reciter Qari Nadeem Dawood, and Islamic Scholar & Medical Practitioner Dr Yusuf Patel shared their recent experiences of visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Two weeks ago, we had the opportunity to visit Jordan after having perform Umrah and we thought we’re right here why not visit Al Aqsa, given that the entry point into Palestine was through Jordan from the Allenby border.” – Qari Nadeem Dawood “We decided to make every attempt to try and visit if it’s possible.” – Qari Nadeem Dawood

Qari Dawood explained that despite the current situation in Palestine, International guests and visitors are not disallowed from visiting Al-Aqsa irrespective of their religious and political views.

“If you have all the correct documentation, you will be allowed through.”

Recounting their journey through Jordan to Al-Aqsa, Dawood highlighted some of the security procedures they were subjected to at the border and noted that within 30 minutes they were allowed to enter.

“We got to the border and went through the security processes, were interviewed and background checks were done.” “Then after a brief period of about 30 minutes and we were let in.” “We were quite happy given the circumstances and what has been happening around the world.” “People were very happy to see us, “You could see the joy on their faces when we interacted with them,” “They are feeling abandoned by the rest of the world.”

Dr Patel said that one of the main requirements they request at the border is the reason behind your visit.

He advised, “In these scenarios, you just have to be open and honest.”

“Masjid Al-Aqsa has never been closed down to the world, and I think this is the goal of the occupation is to insight fear in Muslims around the world so that we do not visit,” Patel added.

Dawood stated that most people have been influenced emotionally by what is going on and therefore are reluctant to visit.

“Many of us naturally have some fear considering what is going on in Gaza but it’s important to understand whilst there is a war going on, of course you will encounter the IDF soldiers at several checkpoints.”

“Not to undermine the protocols but the message is very simple, if we could do it and visit Al-Aqsa anyone can,” he plead.

Meanwhile, they stressed that whilst they were given access to the Aqsa compound, what they noticed was that most locals and Palestinians do not have access.

Patel explained: “Anyone under the age of 65 are not allowed into the compound. The compound is completely empty.”

“They are preventing the youth, middle aged men and women from entering.”

“This is their systemic oppression and is part of their tactics by the Zionist occupation, he stressed.”

Dr Patel said that on multiple occasions they were mistaken for locals from a distance and then the Israeli occupation forces would shout at them and reprimand them.

He added, “But once we explained that we were South Africans they [IOF] allowed to continue.”

Describing some of the sentiments that were shared from locals he noted that they are longing for people to come and visit and said the messages from all the locals were very clear.

They all wanted us to share: “Please tell South Africans and Muslim around the world to not only wait until Ramadan to come and visit their presence is needed now.”

“It might not make a direct impact on what is going on in Gaza and in but at least we can show the Zionist forces that you are concerned about Masjid Al-Aqsa and that it belongs to Muslims all around the world.” “By us going there and showing our solidary it sends a message that we all care, and that Masjid Al-Aqsa is sacred to each and every Muslim in the world.” “Our presence at Al-Aqsa definitely adds value without a doubt.”

