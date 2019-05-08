Libyan PM Serraj to meet Macron on Wednesday amid tensions with France – report

UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj will meet President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday, a French official said. The visit comes at a time when Serraj’s administration is unhappy about Paris’s perceived support for eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

“France supports PM Serraj. We were opposed to this Haftar offensive [on Tripoli],” Reuters reported the source as saying. “The question is not to seek a scapegoat, but to know what to do in this complicated situation.”

Paris, Rome, Berlin and London coordinated this week on organizing Serraj’s visits across Europe as part of efforts to speak with one voice, the source added.

The European governments are trying to find a solution to the crisis in Libya, including a ceasefire, according to the report.