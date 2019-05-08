Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape
You are at:»»»Libyan PM Serraj to meet Macron on Wednesday amid tensions with France – report
Emmanuel Macron stands between Fayez al-Serraj (L), and Khalifa Haftar (R), after talks over a political deal to help end Libya’s crisis in La Celle-Saint-Cloud near Paris, July 25, 2017. [Image Source: Russia Today, Photo Credits: © Reuters / Philippe Wojazer]

Libyan PM Serraj to meet Macron on Wednesday amid tensions with France – report

0
By on International, News

UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj will meet President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday, a French official said. The visit comes at a time when Serraj’s administration is unhappy about Paris’s perceived support for eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

“France supports PM Serraj. We were opposed to this Haftar offensive [on Tripoli],” Reuters reported the source as saying. “The question is not to seek a scapegoat, but to know what to do in this complicated situation.”

Paris, Rome, Berlin and London coordinated this week on organizing Serraj’s visits across Europe as part of efforts to speak with one voice, the source added.

The European governments are trying to find a solution to the crisis in Libya, including a ceasefire, according to the report.

Share this article

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.