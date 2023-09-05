License renewals: Don’t get caught paying penalties

Share this article

By Dideka Njemla

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has reminded motorists to renew their vehicle licenses on time. The RTMC said with more than a million vehicle licenses set to expire this month, owners should take proactive steps to renew and avoid penalties.

The RTMC’s spokesperson, Simon Zwane clarified the department’s ability to assist all these motorists who require assistance in the processes of the license renewals. Zwane further explained the department’s ability to inform people how to utilize certain services.

Speaking on the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the back log of pending license renewals, Zwane said during that period the RTMC alongside the department were lenient towards motorists.

The RTMC advises that motorists update their personal details on the RTMC online portal to ensure they receive notifications and any form of communication regarding license and disc renewals.

“It is important to ensure your details are constantly up to date so one can receive reminders and notifications regarding their discs and licenses,’’ said Zwane.

He explained motorists can anticipate receiving notifications even during the 21-day grace period duration.

There is a 21-day grace period after the expiry date to renew. Thereafter arrears and penalties will be charged. Owners are advised to take proactive steps to renew and avoid penalties. The 21-day period is a legislative requirement.

“A disc is valid for 12 months and beyond that, you get the 21-day of grace. however, it is highly advisable that one renews before the 12 months come to an end. Beyond what the government grants you, you are expected to pay a monthly fee for each month that passes by, established on the amount that you were set to pay for the license you possess,” he shared.

Zwane added license fees vary per vehicle owned.

VOC