Life imprisonment for man who raped stepdaughter, 15

Ntuzuma regional court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his stepdaughter in April last year.

The 15-year-old was at her maternal grandmother’s house: “He lied to the grandmother that the girl’s mother was sick in hospital and he needed the child to go with him. As he and the child were on their way, he led her to an isolated area and raped her,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Ramkisson-Kara said the teenager returned home and reported the incident to her uncle.

She was taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre where she received psychosocial services, counselling and support.

The man was immediately arrested.

In court, prosecutor Naushaad Harripersadh led the evidence of the 15-year-old, her uncle and a medical doctor.

Harripersadh also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the teen and facilitated by court preparation officer Senziwe Mthethwa.

In her statement, she said she has difficulty sleeping and is afraid of men.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes this successful prosecution. It is our mandate to prosecute and get justice for all, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups. We hope that this sentence will deter like-minded individuals,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Source: TimesLive