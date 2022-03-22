Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Life President of the MJC Sheikh Gabier passes on

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Heartfelt tributes for the Life President of the MJC of SA, Sheikh Abdul Hamiet Gabier, have been received following his passing this morning.
The world renowned scholar carried numerous titles and was a pioneer of the Al Azhar institute of Cape Town. It is however his devotion to the community and accompanying humble character that attracted students and all those who crossed paths with him. His family has requested duas and committed to providing details soon.
We ask that Allah SWT has mercy on Sheikh Gabier, honour him with His favour, pardon him of his sins and reward him abundantly for his sacrifices and dedication to the deen, ameen.
May Sheikh Gabier be granted the highest abode in Jannah, provide solace to his loved ones and ease the journey ahead for his family, In Sha Allah.
