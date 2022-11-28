LIFT connects golden triangle with flights between Durban, CPT

Share this article

The inaugural flight from Durban to Cape Town took off from King Shaka International on 25 November 2022, marking LIFT’s much-awaited Golden triangle expansion.

The landing of the Airbus A320 was greeted by a water cannon salute and The Cape Minstrel performers, who welcomed the disembarking passengers landing at Cape Town International.

“This is a very special moment for the entire LIFT team and the local aviation industry as a whole, as it reminds us of the potential our industry still has despite the challenges and hurdles that we have all had to overcome over the last year. We now connect the three economic hubs in South Africa which account for 75% of domestic passenger volumes.” said CEO and co-founder of LIFT Jonathan Ayache.

“We are also excited to announce that we have grown our fleet by 4 aircraft this year. This growth in our fleet and new routes will create more than 100 new jobs and we are honoured to play our part in contributing to the economy”, added Ayache.

In the two years since its launch, LIFT has moved almost 1 million people across South Africa and looks forward to getting more people to travel across South Africa as it increases capacity to 1.4m seats on its expanded network in 2023.

“Cape Town Air Access welcomes the news that LIFT will add a Durban – Cape Town routing to their network, completing their ‘golden triangle’. With almost 1.15 million two-way passengers travelling between Durban and Cape Town in 2019, the addition of this route will add much-needed capacity to the constrained domestic market. It will also provide both domestic and international travellers with added connectivity as they travel between Cape Town and other popular tourist destinations in South Africa,” said Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO and Official Spokesperson for Cape Town Air Access.

LIFT looks forward to welcoming new travellers aboard the airline, as they too can now enjoy all the perks flying LIFT has to offer. These include complimentary snacks, coffee from Vida e Cafe, extra-friendly service from the stylish cabin crew and flexible flight changes with unlimited penalty-free changes, no cancellation fees, and quick and easy refunds into your LIFT wallet. LIFT also offers dog-friendly flights making travel with your small fur baby a breeze.

LIFT also has a business-class product called ‘LIFT Premium’ offering industry-leading legroom and more spacious seating. Premium passengers also enjoy an elevated snack and drinks offering, priority boarding, fast-track security, priority support, a dedicated check-in area and lounge access.

Source: LIFFT