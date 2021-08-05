Limpopo hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

Share this article

















South Africa experienced another minor earthquake today, this time in Limpopo. South Africa’s Council for Geoscience (CGS) reported a 4.9 magnitude quake in Mopani District Municipality this afternoon.

According to monitoring site Volcano Discovery, it struck at a shallow depth of 10km and most likely resulted in light shaking.

The site also depicted at least four other quakes which likely went undetected, with the highest measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale Last Friday, a 3.5 magnitude quake also hit Boksburg, east of Johannesburg early morning.

The council later confirmed that the quake occurred near a mining area.

VOC