Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Limpopo hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

NATIONAL

South Africa experienced another minor earthquake today, this time in Limpopo. South Africa’s Council for Geoscience (CGS) reported a 4.9 magnitude quake in Mopani District Municipality this afternoon.

According to monitoring site Volcano Discovery, it struck at a shallow depth of 10km and most likely resulted in light shaking.

The site also depicted at least four other quakes which likely went undetected, with the highest measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale  Last Friday, a 3.5 magnitude quake also hit Boksburg, east of Johannesburg early morning.

The council later confirmed that the quake occurred near a mining area.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.