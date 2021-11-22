Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Limpopo Police Station Robbed of Weapons and Ammunition

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

LOCAL

A gang of heavily armed gunmen have robbed the Malamulele police station in Limpopo of R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and ammunition.

It is alleged that at about 11pm on Sunday a group of armed suspects stormed the station and held members at gunpoint in the community service centre (CSC).

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said some members were forced into the back of a police van while one was ordered to unlock the safe, where the suspects took the weapons and an undisclosed number of ammunition.

“Following the attack on the police station, the group proceeded to a local food outlet and a filling station in the vicinity, where they robbed the businesses of an undisclosed amount of cash,” she said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe and her management team have visited the crime scene and implemented a 72-hour activation plan.

“All roleplayers, including a multidisciplinary team consisting of crime scene experts and specialised units within the SAPS, are combing the scene and are in pursuit of the heavily armed men,” Mathe said.

She said services at the station, which were temporarily affected by the armed robbery, are now fully functional and accessible to members of the public.

TimesLIVE


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.