08 January 2019 / 01 Jammad-ul-Awwal 1440

[Photo Credit: Christopher Griner]

Lion’s Head hiking trail closed until 15 Feb

The Lion’s Head hiking trail, one of Cape Town’s biggest tourist attractions, has been closed for maintenance.

This is as a result of a 2017 audit report compiled by the Table Mountain National Park on Lions’ Heads’ footpath networks, which made recommendations to improve hiker safety.

The spiral route is known world-wide and an estimated 3,500 people hike to the top of Lion’s Head daily.

However, mountain rescues have increased dramatically over the past few years with the route claiming the lives of 16 people since the 1980s.

The highest number of people that needed to be rescued was recorded last year, when 41 people had trouble on the slopes of the popular tourist attraction.

Notice signs have already been erected but for the most intensive phase of the maintenance work, all routes on Lion’s Head will be closed.

The trail will reopen on 15 February.

VOC/ Tauhierah Salie

