LISTEN: Gov defends Expropriation Bill

Government has defended the passing of the Expropriation Bill, which allows for expropriation of land only for ‘public purposes and in the public interest’.

While several political parties have raised serious concerns, Public Works minister Patricia De Lille emphasized that the bill provides clarity on how and when land can be expropriated.

As per the bill, compensation is dependent on an agreement between the relevant parties or a court decision. De Lille says land remains an emotive issue, with the latest land audit revealing that 79 percent of the country’s land is privately owned.

She says this Bill is one of several land reform strategies and warned against fear mongering and politicking.

The Bill is due to head to the National Council of Provinces for commencement, before being signed into law by the president.

