Little Tazne Van Wyk finally laid to rest

Thousands of mourners gathered in Elsies River on Saturday for the funeral service of slain eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk. The Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa in Halt Road was filled to the rafters as family, friends, community members and her classmates, came to say their final goodbyes. Among the scores of people in attendance were Police Minister Bheki Cele, Western Cape Mayor Dan Plato, Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and former deputy correctional services minister Hlengiwe Mkhize.

The public relations officer for the Ravensmead CPF Zelda Trantaal said that all the dignitaries that attended offered words of solace to the bereaved family. Promises were made by Minister Cele to relook at the parole system but the underlying dialogue was that it is time for residents to take the onus upon themselves to look out for one another.

“The overall message was that people need to start taking responsibility for their safety,” said Trantaal matter-of-factly.

Even though the emotional atmosphere inside the church was vivid, the anger among the community remained palpable.

Tazne’s body was found last week Wednesday on the outskirts of Worcester. Her neighbour, and alleged murderer Moyhdian Pangarker, pointed out the location of her decomposing body in a stormwater drain just off the N1.

“The anger of the people of Elsies River was towards this guy [Pangarker] that was let out on parole. One of the things the Minister says he was mandated by the President to look into are the Constitutional loopholes regarding people being let out on parole,” said Trantaal. “The Minister specially said this guy [Pangarker] should not have been let out on parole,” said a frustrated Trantaal.

It seems the community have reach their breaking-point although Tarentaal believes there are two-sides to the coin. She suspected the very same members who openly displayed such ferociousness would not lead police to the culprits.

“On the issue of spilling the beans? I don’t know,” said a perplexed Tarantaal.

But on the flip side, many residents have come forth and asked to be a part of the Neighbourhood Watch and the Walking Bus Project. This renewed interest has given Trantaal a sense of hope.

Pangarker is set to make his next court appearance on the 17th of April.

VOC

