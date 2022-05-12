Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Little warrior, Ali Kamaldien ends cancer treatment

By: Aneeqa du Plessis
Emotions were overflowing in the Oncology Centre at Rondebosch Medical Centre Private Hospital (RMCPH) where Ali Kamaldien, 7, celebrated the end of his cancer treatment after three grueling years yesterday. Little Ali was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) days after his 4th birthday.
Leukemias, which are cancers of the bone marrow and blood, are the most common childhood cancers. They account for about 28% of all cancers in children.
Ali before treatment

 

Ali’s grandmother, former VOC presenter Ayesha Laatoe expressed her gratitude at the unconditional support from listeners, staff and management of the Voice of the Cape Radio.
“Today is a jubilant occasion and when we shed tears today it is out of joy! Ali has been so fortunate to have had all the duaas [prayer] from our listeners. It has been so comforting to know the entire ummah has been rallying behind our little warrior and all we can do is give thanks to the Almighty Allah SWT for carrying us through this journey,” wept Laatoe.
Ali ringing the bell signifying the end of treatment
VOC

