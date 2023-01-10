Share this article

Llandudno beach closed until further notice

Visitors are cautioned by the City of Cape Town that the Llandudno beach has been closed from Monday, January 9, until further notice.

After a load-shedding-related power surge caused an ultrasonic level sensor to malfunction, there was an overflow from a sewer pump station. This sensor has been changed. There is no longer an overflow. This sensor assists in monitoring the sump (storage) levels at the pump station so that pumps can be automatically turned on or off to help manage the flow of sewage through this location. The City is still keeping an eye on this circumstance.

For this incident, several City departments have been activated. Until the levels are within the minimum criteria for recreational activities as specified by the National Water Quality Guidelines, City Health will be taking water samples every day for water quality monitoring.

The public has been made aware through the installation of health warning signs.

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Pixabay