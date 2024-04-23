Load shedding has nothing to do with the elections: Ramokgopa

Share this article

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has dismissed reports of load shedding being used as an electioneering tool and urged the public to avoid the noise and look towards further reduction in the intensity of rolling blackouts.

He has outlined what he calls, a positive trend in minimising the intensity of rolling blackouts attributed to maintenance, renewables, sustained generation capacity and adequate reserves.

South Africa is on day 26 without rolling blackouts and the Electricity Minister has urged political parties to refrain from using rolling blackouts for point scoring.

“There will be multiple voices who seek to swell the environment because really they’ve been disarmed. There’s been a significant weaponisation of load shedding. So some of them have used this as part of a campaign tool.”

“So when you remove it from their arsenal, they are exposed and therefore they resort to unsubstantiated theories. Like we’ve seen someone penned something that can only be described as preposterous that is not anchored on facts,” adds the Minister.

Source: SABC News